James Gordon’s Top 7 ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Guests

James Gordon has said goodbye to his late-night show, but he left a legacy of laughter for his audience (and the Internet) through his "Carpool Karaoke" segments.

Here are seven of Gordon’s most memorable carpools.

Paul McCartney

Gordon lists this carpool among his favorites. The 24-minute episode featured Gordon taking McCartney to memorable locations from his childhood in Liverpool, including a barbershop and a flower shop. At one point, the two visit his childhood home where the Beatles show Gordon, who used to write songs with John Lennon. They then hit a pub where McCartney was performing.

Adele

Adele’s first appearance on “Carpool Karaoke” is the most popular video on “The Late Late Show’s” YouTube channel. The duo belted out “Hello” and “Someone Like You.” When Adele brilliantly performs Nicki Minaj’s “Monster” verse, it’s a wonderful surprise.

Adele also appeared last “Carpool Karaoke,” She thanked Gordon for being a good friend.

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey practices her accents, wears giant sunglasses, a butterfly ring, a driving glove, and delivers total diva perfection in this episode.

Gordon elevated the show enough to start getting A-listers for Carrie. Their “Love Vision” duet is a treasure.

Elton John

The two drive around Los Angeles in the rain, and the singer admits to his biggest tantrum when Codren asks someone to stop blowing the wind. They end the tour with the epic “Don’t Let the Sun Down”.

J.Lo

If you’ve ever wondered who has the best celebrity contact list in Hollywood, Gordon decides it’s Jennifer Lopez.

After looking through his phone and seeing Bradley Cooper and Cristiano Ronaldo listed, he reached out to Leonardo DiCaprio and texted him, “Hey baby,” and signed it, “J.Lo, you know, from the block.”

Madonna

As they drive around New York, Madonna sings “Vogue” and puts her feet up on the roof. The watch is worth it for that alone.

Michelle Obama

Later, First Lady Michelle Obama joined Gordon on a tour of the White House grounds, singing along to Stevie Wonder and Beyoncé.

The highlight was Obama dancing to the “Single Ladies” dance. Missy Elliott later joins in on “This Is For My Girls” and “Get Ur Freak On”.