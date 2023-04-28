James Corden’s Late Late Show aired for the last time

By Kathryn Armstrong

BBC News

28 April 2023, 04:19 BST Updated 21 minutes ago

image source, Good pictures image caption, James Corden hosted The Late Late Show for over eight years

As the final episode of The Late Late Show airs, James Gordon says it’s time to go.

The British comedian hosted the American talk show for over eight years, becoming a household name in the country.

Pop superstar Harry Styles, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and actor Will Ferrell feature in Thursday night’s finale.

“It’s a strange thing, I’ve never felt anything like it before,” Gordon told BBC Radio 2’s Breakfast Show ahead of the broadcast of his final episode.

“I knew in my core that it was the right thing to do for so many personal and professional reasons.”

Gordon took over the late-night talk show host role from comedian and actor Craig Ferguson in 2015.

He told the BBC that he did not expect the show to be a success, describing the experience as a “glorious ride”.

There was also a part in the Los Angeles production of The Lion King starring Gordon and Tom Cruise as Timon and Bamba.

Previous guests on the show include Sir Paul McCartney, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Justin Bieber, Stevie Wonder and Mariah Carey.

There are also return visits from Josh Gad, Gal Gadot, Mila Kunis, the Jonas Brothers and Billie Eilish.