Investors await US inflation data

An hour ago

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey attends the Bank of England Monetary Policy Statement press conference at the Bank of Britain on February 2, 2023 in London, England.

The Bank of England said on Wednesday that British banks are strong enough to support households and businesses through high borrowing costs and rising living costs.

In its Financial Stability Report, the Central Bank noted that UK households and businesses are in a safer position than before the financial crisis, with mortgage payments at a lower proportion of household income and business spending at a lower rate.

“Higher interest payments on loans mean that some households and businesses may not be able to repay their loans. This increases the risks that banks may incur some losses,” the bank said.

“However, UK banks are resilient and strong enough to continue supporting households and businesses at high interest rates. In line with our rules, they have large capital buffers to absorb losses.”

While banks are yet to see an increase in borrowers, the bank said its interest rate hike will gradually feed into the economy. Therefore, the full impact is yet to be felt by households and businesses.

– Elliott Smith