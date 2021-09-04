Instead of Iranian oil tankers: Syria and Lebanon have agreed to import gas from Egypt

Approaching the end of the crisis? For the first time since the outbreak of civil war in Syria in 2011, a government delegation from Lebanon arrived in Damascus this morning (Saturday) led by Zina Achar, the deputy prime minister who also serves as defense minister and deputy foreign minister. The background to the official visit, which also includes the Ministers of Finance and Energy as well as the commander of the General Security Mechanism, Abbas Ibrahim, is the deep political-economic-socio-crisis in the land of cedars, and one of the main issues will be discussed.

While Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah has stated that his terrorist organization will help bring oil tankers from Iran by sea – one of which is already in the Red Sea and is expected to enter Syria’s maritime space and dock in the port of Banias and two more are making their way – Syria is mobilizing to build an alternative route : Importing gas from Egypt to reach Lebanon via Jordan and Syria, initiated by the United States, which is trying to weaken the status of Hezbollah, which has grown stronger at the expense of the Lebanese government.

In the afternoon, the Syrians announced that Damascus had given its consent to the transfer of gas in its territory, and the state news agency reported the establishment of a team to monitor technical developments until the start of gas flow. The American in his country, who updated him on American assistance in contacts. His office said the U.S. ambassador was in talks with the World Bank to provide funding for the gas purchase and maintenance of the gas pipelines. Aoun himself thanked the ambassador for the effort for the benefit of all citizens of the country. However, the US administration itself is making a not-so-simple waiver in the present case. The alternative route to Iranian oil imports is through Syria, while Washington is not exactly a fan of Bashar Assad. Although Nasrallah welcomed the Lebanese-American initiative, saying he would be happy for "anything that will help Lebanon," he warned that the plan would not materialize. "I asked experts about this possibility, and they said it would take half a year to a year for them to complete the logistical preparations for it," the Hezbollah secretary general said. "There are other problems," Nasrallah said. With Syria. "All Lebanese know that Egypt and Jordan have offered help in the past, and the United States has been the one to prevent it. The ambassador to Lebanon is selling illusions."



Gas installation in Egypt (Getty)

In any case, experts have warned against strengthening Assad's position as a result of the negotiations between Syria and Lebanon, which will have to not only conduct maintenance work on the gas pipelines but also maintain close bloody contacts. "We are working very hard to formulate a solution to the fuel crisis in Lebanon," he told reporters. The US State Department was less optimistic. "Importing fuel from a country under sanctions, such as Iran, is not a real solution to the crisis in Lebanon," he told the British Guardian. "Lebanon does not need Iran's fuel. Two fuel tanks are already anchored in the port of Beirut these days, and in the past week the Lebanese leaders have been busy arguing with the customs that they will impose on the fuel that has already been paid. "The United States supports finding creative, transparent and sustainable solutions that can rehabilitate Lebanon. This is what the Lebanese need, and no more Hezbollah publicity stunt."


