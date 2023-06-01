Inflation Eurozone May 2023

People go for daily shopping in Bari, Italy on April 07, 2023. Inflation has eased in Italy but price pressures remain strong.

Inflation in the euro zone fell more than expected in May, flash figures showed, with the group’s annual core inflation rate falling to 6.1% in May from 7% in April.

This is the lowest level since February 2022. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a May rate of 6.3%.

Core inflation, which excludes energy and food, eased to 5.3% from 5.6%, more than expected.

Annual inflation in Germany and France fell more than forecast in May, according to data released on Wednesday, as prices fell in the previous month. Inflation in the euro zone’s biggest economies is now at a 12-month low.

National prints showed easing inflation in Spain and Italy. Markets moved little after the eurozone announcement, with European stocks trading higher and the euro marginally higher against the US dollar and British pound.