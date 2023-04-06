India, Japan, South Korea ‘hit hardest’ if oil hits $100

The Esso Fawley oil refinery, operated by Exxon Mobil, on Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Fawley, UK.

A surprise production cut by OPEC and its allies has lifted oil prices – and analysts say major oil importers such as India, Japan and South Korea will suffer the most if prices hit $100 a barrel, as some predict.

On Sunday, OPEC+ announced a production cut of 1.16 million barrels per day, a move that oil markets had not expected.

“This is a tax on every oil-importing economy,” said Pavel Molchanov, managing director of private investment bank Raymond James.

“It will not be the United States that will experience the most pain from $100 oil, but countries without domestic petroleum resources: Japan, India, Germany, France … to name a few big examples,” Molchanov said.

Voluntary cuts by countries in the oil business began in May and will last until the end of 2023. Both Saudi Arabia and Russia Cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day Until the end of the year, other OPEC member countries such as Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Algeria and Kazakhstan are also cutting production.

Brent crude futures rose 0.57% to $85.41 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures settled at $81.11 a barrel.