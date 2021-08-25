IKEA is trying a new arrangement for stores that will free shoppers from the maze of aisles
According to the new vision, the company’s customers will soon be able to be “part of the furniture” by being able to stay in the rooms, sit on the furniture, and become the center of attention – all part of a confetti designed to encourage sustainability. The “home experience of tomorrow” is now set to be tested in Shanghai and later this year in London and Vienna. What else is expected in the new spaces?