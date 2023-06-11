I-95 Interstate overpass collapses in Philadelphia after tanker fire

“I don’t know if it’s a week or two weeks,” he said, adding that his department’s first preference is to “get it open as soon as we can.”

No information was immediately available about the driver. Mr. Rudolph said Pennsylvania State Police They led an investigation into possible deaths or injuries from the fire.

Mr. Rudolph said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but nothing yet suggests it was intentional. He said the fire broke out on the ramp from I-95 north to Godman Avenue, which exits and passes under the freeway.

“It looks like a car accident,” Mr. Rudolph said. “That slope can be tricky if you’re going at high speeds.”

Derek Pomer, a battalion chief for the Philadelphia Fire Department, said at a news conference Sunday morning that the burst manhole covers were “a result of the flow of some fuel or gas line that may have been compromised by the accident.”