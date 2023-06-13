I-95 crash in Philadelphia: What we know about the fiery truck crash

A portion of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia collapsed Sunday after a tanker loaded with gasoline caught fire. Officials warned it could take months to replace the elevated road, further complicating traffic problems in one of the nation’s largest cities this summer.

The crash on I-95, which runs the length of the East Coast from Maine to southern Florida, left part of the north side of the highway in a pile of rubble and the south side so badly damaged that it will be demolished this week. .

Officials caution that investigations into the crash and the overpass collapse are just beginning, but here’s what we know so far.

Officials believe the tanker driver lost control.

A northbound driver on I-95 lost control early Sunday morning while negotiating a left-hand curve off an off-ramp in Northeast Philadelphia, Pennsylvania officials said.