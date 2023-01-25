HW Bush, Clinton, Bush and Obama Turned All Classified Records, Deputies Say





CNN

—



Former Presidents George HW Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush And Barack Obama Upon leaving office, representatives for each of the four presidents turned over their classified records to the National Archives. Another former top official told CNN after classified materials were found at his home.

Discovery of classified documents Carmel, Indiana, home of former Vice President Mike Pence This is the third such case in recent months. Ex President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden Their homes have been subjected to scrutiny after classified items were found.

None of the former presidents’ representatives said they would conduct additional searches of homes or offices where documents may be stored.

Instead, they reiterated the procedures those leaders followed when leaving the White House in 1993, 2001, 2009 and 2017.

“All of President Clinton’s classified material was duly turned over to NARA pursuant to the Presidential Records Act,” Clinton’s office said.

Bush and Obama followed the same procedure, with their representatives transferring both classified and unclassified material to the National Archives.

Obama’s office said the archives continue to maintain the physical and legal security of those records.

George HW Bush immediately turned over all his documents, including his personal papers, upon leaving office. Then, at a later date, his personal papers were returned to him as the archives sorted through all of them, sources familiar with his presidential papers said.

A source familiar with the archive told CNN they don’t recall ex-President Jimmy Carter finding false classified documents.

Former Vice President Dan Quayle confirmed to CNN that he had no problem finding classified documents after he left office.