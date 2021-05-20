How is Steady Growth of Flavours And Essences In Food Industry Fuelling Sales of Tangerine Extract Market ?

Tangerine Extract market Outlook:

The demand for tangerine extract is expected to increase over the forecast period owing to its rich & intense flavour and pleasant aroma. The growing food and beverage industry is expected to boost the demand for tangerine extract market

Tangerine extract is widely used as a food flavouring agent due to its sweet and citrus taste. Tangerine extract is used in bakery, confectioneries, carbonated beverages and alcoholic beverages to intensify the taste of the product.

Opportunities for tangerine extract market participants:

Tangerine extract is expected to witness lucrative demand in the market due to the growing demand for flavours and essences in the food industry. The applications of tangerine extracts in bakery, candies, chocolates and beverages are among the prime factors driving the tangerine extract market.

Tangerine extract also finds applications in nutraceuticals, which is also boosting the demand for tangerine extract. The demand for tangerine extract is higher in regions such as Europe and North America due to an increase in the demand for cosmetic and personal care products.

In addition, regions such as Asia Pacific are also expected to provide an increasing market opportunity for tangerine extract due to an increase in the per capita disposable income of consumers.

Global Tangerine Extract market: Market Participants:

Some of the key market participants identified across the value chain of the global tangerine extract market are Kerry Inc., Lionel Hitchen Limited, A.M. Todd Botanical Therapeutics, OliveNation, Bath & Bloom, Grisi, Paula’s Choice, All Star Extracts, NOW Foods, Jacksonville Mercantile, Creation Pharm, Innisfree Inc. and Rocky Mountain Oils LLC.

