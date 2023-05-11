How does the new Google AI search differ from the Bard chatbot?

May 10 (Reuters) – Alphabet Inc’s Google ( GOOGL.O ) on Wednesday demonstrated an improved keyword search product that embeds more AI into its responses, dispelling suspicions that the company is losing out on OpenAI to Microsoft Corp ( MSFT.O ). – Powered Bing search.

Google already has a Bart chatbot that competes with ChatGPT, a chatbot from OpenAI that has created a lot of excitement among users with its human-like responses.

When do you google and when do you bart?

The company says traditional Google search should still be used to search and find something to buy.

Bart is a chatbot with a personality that can hold human-like conversations and is used for creative collaboration, for example, to develop software code or caption a photo.

WHAT ARE THE UPDATES FOR GOOGLE SEARCH?

Google’s home page still functions like its familiar search bar, with an enhanced search called Search Builder Experience.

The difference lies in the answers: If the new Google finds that generative AI can be used to answer a question, it will display the AI-generated answer at the top of the results page. Below are traditional links to the Internet.

For example, a search for “weather in San Francisco” would normally point a user to an eight-day forecast, while a query about what to wear in the California city prompts a lengthy answer generated by AI, according to a demonstration for Reuters. Earlier this week.

“You should bring layers, including a short-sleeved shirt and a light sweater or jacket,” the decision said, including links to websites that collected similar advice.

Users can enter a brand new “conversation mode” that remembers the user’s previous questions, similar to Bard and ChatGPT, so users can easily ask follow-ups.

However, the company points out that Conversation Mode isn’t designed to be a chatbot with personality; It is intended to help improve search results. For example, unlike Bard and Satgpd, its answers never contain the phrase “I”.

Can I try the new Google search now?

not yet. U.S. customers will gain access to the search creation experience in the coming weeks through a waiting list, a test phase where Google monitors the quality, speed and cost of search results, the company said.

Can I try Bart now?

Bart is now available in 180 countries and territories with no waiting list, and plans to expand its support to 40 languages, the company said Wednesday.

Reporting by Anna Tong in San Francisco; Additional reporting by Jeffrey Dustin and Greg Benzinger in Mountain View, California Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and Matthew Lewis

