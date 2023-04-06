How Brandon Johnson Won Chicago’s Mayoral Race

CHICAGO — In the final days of his mayoral campaign in Chicago, Brandon Johnson drew more than 4,000 people to a cheering rally featuring Senator Bernie Sanders, who has endorsed him. He traversed the South and West sides, visiting six churches in one Sunday. In a last push on Election Day, Mr. Johnson’s volunteers knocked on 46,000 doors across the city, drumming up excitement and encouraging last-minute voters to go to the polls.

Mr. The coalition Johnson needed — young people, black voters in the South and West, sizable Latino voters, and white progressives in the North and on the Lakeshore — came together.

On Tuesday, a Democratic county commissioner unknown to many Chicagoans a few months ago, Mr. Johnson came from behind to defeat Paul Wallace, a more conservative Democrat and former school administrator. Support. Mr. Vallas, 69, a favorite of many moderate and conservative voters, ran on a law-and-order platform in which he promised to expand the police force and crack down on crime.