How Ariana Maddix Discovered Tom Sandoval Was Cheating On Her With Rachel Lewis

March 3, 2023 | 10:16 p.m

Ariana Maddis found out that Tom Sandoval was cheating on her after finding an explicit sex video sent by Raquel Levis on her phone, Page Six can confirm.

Madix found out about their “months-long” affair when a selfie video popped up on her phone minutes after she saw her beau’s band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, perform on Wednesday night. People said Friday.

On the outlet, the “Vanderpump Rules” star then scrolled through the text thread, where she read their history of inappropriate messages. Immediately, she and Sandoval left the scene.

A source previously told Us that Maddicks is “heartbroken” over the affair and doesn’t seem to have “any problems” with her.

“Ariana was blindsided by the cheating,” the source told Us , adding that they’ve been “publicly affectionate lately.”

Raquel Leviss sent him a sexually explicit selfie-style video, which Mattix saw on Wednesday. Instagram/@raquelleviss

In fact, moments before Sandoval discovered the texts about her relationship with Medics, Page Six said, “We’ve definitely had our ups and downs, but I think we’ve been really good at respecting each other.”

Sandoval noted that he and Maddix “have each other’s backs within reason…justifiably,” adding, “I think it worked, you know?”

Meanwhile, Maddicks feels “betrayed” by Levis, a former “one for her,” when she calls off her engagement to co-star James Kennedy.

The 37-year-old kicked Sandoval out of her Los Angeles home because she was photographed packing her suitcases into a friend’s car and driving away.

Upon discovering their “monthly” affair, Mattix promptly ended things. Instagram/ Tom Sandoval

She also kicked him out of their house. Nicole Weingart/Bravo

On Friday, Bravo fans were shocked when news broke that one of the show’s strongest couples had called it quits on Levis, 28.

An insider told us that Levis, 39, and Sandoval had been “inappropriately interacting for months” in August 2022, before the former beauty queen shared a smooch with her best friend Tom Schwartz.

Their affair “started last summer” when Levi allegedly “slept over Tom and Ariana’s house while Ariana was out of town.”

Sandoval and Levi’s affair began in the summer. Instagram/ Raquel Leviss

Following the end of their relationship, fellow “VPR” co-stars took to social media to express their support for Madix.

Lala Kent and Levi’s ex-fiancé, James Kennedy, called on fans to boycott Sandoval’s show tonight, while Sandoval’s ex, Kristen Dowd, declared herself “Team Ariana.”

“Karma is really coming, so Rahul has to go home,” Dowd added.

Even Jax Taylor, known as the show’s villain, slammed his nemesis Sandoval, saying, “I’ve called a lot of things on the show that people don’t believe… Everything I say always ends up being true.. #pumprules. “

Neither Santovalo nor Levis have spoken about their affair. Maxit has deleted all his social media.

