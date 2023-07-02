Horoscope for Saturday, July 1, 2023

Moon warning

No interruptions to shopping or important decisions. Moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Family discussions go well, especially discussions about home repairs and DIY projects. This is a great day to gather any kind of family members or friends where you live. Stock the fridge and invite the gang!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a successful day for you, primarily because you are in a positive mood. You believe in yourself. You believe in your abilities. You believe that you have a positive future. That’s it. Attitude is everything – you know this.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

It is a wonderful day for business and trade because whatever you do will increase your cash box or increase your income in some way. Believe in your money making ideas because you are not afraid to think big. When shopping, you might consider a larger purchase. Ka-Sing!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Both the Sun and Mercury dance with lucky, wallet-heavy Jupiter in your sign today, making you feel positive, adventurous, and bold. Oh, and you’re ready to push the envelope! It is a great day to socialize with friends and groups.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

With both Venus and Mars in your sign now, you’re charming, diplomatic, and yet, proactive! Today you are quietly happy and confident so your dealings with others will be successful. In fact, it is this inner confidence that gives you a beautiful self-poise. Follow what you love.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

It’s a wonderful day to squeeze in! Connections with groups, clubs and organizations, especially with younger people, will be successful. This is a great day to think about future goals and your hopes and dreams. Share your ideas to get someone’s opinion.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Parents, employers and the police (whoever is in authority) are all in a positive mood today so discussions will go well. Besides, they feel generous of spirit. Good day for fundraising. It is also a good day to settle disputes about how to divide an object

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

If you make travel plans today, they will be adventurous and ambitious! It is a good day for legal matters, medicine, higher education and media. You will enjoy reading. Some of you would be happy with a pet.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is an excellent day for financial discussions about shared property, inheritance, insurance disputes or someone else’s wealth or liabilities. People will be fair and mutually generous in these discussions, which will ensure a happy outcome.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Make a note to hang out with members of the public today. You will enjoy spending time with associates and close friends as people are lively and enthusiastic. Discussions about sports, child care and anything related to the world of entertainment are lively.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Work-related travel is possible for many of you today. Meanwhile, this is the day you’re ready to entertain big ideas. You are willing to inspire co-workers, clients and others to take the high road. You can also improve your health.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

It’s a great day to socialize and socialize with others! Enjoy sporting events, fun activities with kids, show business, the world of entertainment and the arts. All your interactions with others will be positive and upbeat as people are happy and excited today. Everyone loves a good time!

If your birthday is today

Diana, Princess of Wales (1961-1997) shares your birthday. You are bright, energetic and witty. You need security but you love adventure. Taking care of your mind, body and soul is important this year. You can join classes or explore the arts. Now is the perfect time to make a change or invest in yourself.