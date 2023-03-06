Hoda Kotb returns to ‘Today’ and reveals daughter Hope’s hospitalization

TV

Hoda Kotb returned to the “Today” show on Monday and revealed a mysterious “family health matter.”

“My youngest [daughter]Hope was in the ICU for a few days and in the hospital for over a week,” the news anchor explained to co-host Savannah Guthrie at the top of the show.

“I’m so grateful she’s home,” the 58-year-old continued. “We are keeping a close eye on her. I am very happy.

Kotb thanked those who “helped” during the 3-year-old’s health scare, including Guthrie.

“I am grateful to the doctors and nurses,” she said through tears. “Every day I am grateful for my family and friends like you.”

Craig Melvin first told concerned viewers on March 1 that Kotb was dealing with a “family health matter” before he went off the air for nearly two weeks without explanation.

“We know a lot of you are wondering how she’s doing,” the “3rd Hour” co-host, 43, said at the time. “We can tell you that Hoda is right, [but] There is a family health matter that she dealt with.

Melvin added that the show’s team is “looking forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah.” [Guthrie] Got to the table here too soon,” Guthrie, 51, said, referring to being sidelined by his third COVID-19 diagnosis.

Hoda Kotb has broken her silence on the mysterious “family health matter” she’s dealing with. Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

“We love them both,” added Al Roker, as he, Melvin and Sheinelle Jones all blew air kisses for the camera.

Code’s “Today with Hoda & Jenna” co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, echoed Melvin’s statement that morning.

“Willy [Geist] Hoda is in support and we want to let you all know that we heard you and Hoda is doing well,” Bush Hager, 41, said during the show’s fourth hour.

Kotb revealed that his daughter Hope was admitted to the hospital. NBC

“There’s a family health matter she’s dealing with,” he reiterated.

Bush Hager and Geist, 47, said they were “loved” and “regarded” as they eagerly await Kotb’s return.

The veteran broadcast journalist last appeared on a live broadcast on February 17. His podcast “Making Space” is on hiatus, releasing new episodes every Monday.

“3rd Hour” co-host Craig Melvin has been filling in for Kotb, who revealed on March 1 that he’s handing over “the family health thing.” Today’s Show/Twitter

Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist spoke briefly about the lack of code on “Today with Hoda & Jenna.” Today

Kotb has not appeared live since February 17. Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Kotb took a break from posting his usual family photos and messages on Instagram and instead only shared inspirational quotes.

The quotes are about choosing “faith” and being “strong” and “courageous” in the midst of “dark clouds.”

Kotb shares daughters Hope and Haley, 5, with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.

Kotb is a mother to two daughters, Hallie and Hope. hodakotb/Instagram

Last August, Kotb called ex Joel Schiffman a “great dad.” hodakotb/Instagram

The former couple called off their engagement in December 2021, but they continue to co-parent with their daughters. The mom-of-two raved to PEOPLE about forming a “healthy combination” with “big daddy” last August.

“He’ll have a Saturday and I’ll do a Sunday. We switch every week,” she explained at the time. “He’ll take the girls and do some fun stuff and I’ll take some quiet time.”

“They love it,” he said of Haley and Hope.

Savannah Guthrie is also off the news desk after testing positive for Covid-19. Today’s Show/Twitter

Shainelle Jones helps co-host “Today with Hoda & Jenna” alongside Jenna Bush Hager. Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

During Kotpin’s absence from “Today” and “Today with Hoda & Jenna,” several members of various news teams filled in for him.

“3rd Hour” co-hosts Melvin and Jones, 44, both helped along with longtime “Today” show weatherman Roker, 68.

“World News Tonight” anchors Tom Llamas and Carson Daly have had more active roles in recent weeks.

Jones and Geist were the only two co-hosts with Bush Hager for the fourth hour show.





