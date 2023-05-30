‘Heir’: Jeremy Strong Says Goodbye to Kendall Roy

While filming the final season of “Heir” this winter, actor Jeremy Strong flew to the Danish fishing village where he and his wife have a home. He walked alone on the beach.

“I watched the sunset, trying to say goodbye to a character that will always be with me, always with me,” he said.

It’s a happy ending for Strong, who began filming the HBO drama seven years ago and won an Emmy for her portrayal of Kendall Roy. An unusually dedicated actor, he works to give himself completely to a role. With Logan Roy’s (Brian Cox) injured son Kendall, a wildly successful media mogul, he realizes he has.

But for the Jesse Armstrong-created character, “The Heir,” it ended on bleak terms. Kendall began the final episode on Sunday night hoping to emerge as the chief executive of a giant conglomerate. But the final scene, at the water’s edge and at sunset, leaves Kendall numb, friendless, and smelly.