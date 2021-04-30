Hand Hygiene Monitoring System Market In-Depth Overview, Growth Factors, Regional Analysis And Forecasts Outlook-2028

Hand hygiene monitoring systems are used to record and maintain the hand hygiene of caretakers in hospitals and clinics. According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, 8% of infectious diseases are spread through unwashed hands. Our hands carry plethora of germs and micro-organisms responsible for infections and are the convenient way to pass it to another person who comes in contact. Individuals tend to ingest these disease causing micro-organisms in their systems without even realizing it. Hand hygiene is important to eliminate the risk of infections, which consequently reduces the cost of healthcare expenditure. Hand hygiene is particularly vital in healthcare facilities, clinics and hospitals. The WHO and many other organizations have issued guidelines and recommendations to improve hand hygiene on medical sites and advised to use hand hygiene monitoring systems.

After numerous management efforts, hygiene monitoring systems are introduced, which sends notifications and alerts to the individual for washing the hands and maintaining the hygiene. Hand hygiene monitoring system can be a badge or wrist band worn by the healthcare worker with a sensor at the patient bed, which detects the level of hygiene. Some hand hygiene monitoring systems have sensors or biometrics attached to the soap and sanitizer dispenser, which can determine if the caretaker has washed their hands before and after the interaction with the patient. The hand hygiene monitoring system generates and compiles the performance data of all the caretakers to later take actions if missed washing hands. Hand hygiene monitoring systems are available with different features such as real-time activity, historical data, statistical representation, etc.

Hand Hygiene Monitoring System Market: Drivers and Restraints

Caretakers in hospitals and medical facilities are often preoccupied with a lot of work load and multitasking. The demand for hand hygiene monitoring systems is increasing because of their systematic and accurate control, significant reduction in spread of infection, easy implementation and cost effectiveness. The implementation of hand hygiene monitoring systems has increased, almost more than five folds reducing the number of cases of infectious diseases. Patient satisfaction and trust are the underlining benefits of hand hygiene monitoring systems.

Hand Hygiene Monitoring System Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the hand hygiene monitoring systems market can be segmented into:

Devices/Sensors Portable/Plug-in hand hygiene monitoring systems Wall Mounted Devices hand hygiene monitoring systems

Software Solutions

On the basis of end user, the hand hygiene monitoring systems market can be segmented into:

Hospitals

Dialysis Centers

Clinics

Hand Hygiene Monitoring System Market: Overview

The global hand hygiene monitoring system market is expected to foresee exponential growth owing to increasing implementation of hand hygiene monitoring systems by hospitals and healthcare units. Recommendations and guidelines from government units and safety precautions laid by healthcare organisations subtly pressurize healthcare clinics and hospitals to implement hand hygiene monitoring systems. The number of players entering the hand hygiene monitoring systems market has increased, with advanced and latest technologies and features. The rising demand for hand hygiene monitoring systems is expected to boost the growth of the hand hygiene monitoring systems market. The hospitals segment is expected to account high CAGR in the hand hygiene monitoring system market over the forecast period. The requirement for hand hygiene monitoring systems is all around the globe but the market is dependent on the countries willing to adopt the systems.

Hand Hygiene Monitoring System Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the global hand hygiene monitoring system market is segmented into eight regions including North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia- Pacific excluding China & Japan (APECJ), China, Japan, Middle-East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to be the most dominating market for hand hygiene monitoring system market due to the rise in per capita expenditure on healthcare and technological advancements. Western Europe is expected to witness fast growth in the global hand hygiene monitoring system market The Asia Pacific excluding China and Japan hand hygiene monitoring system market is expected to account high growth over the forecast period due to growing demand from hospitals and clinics. China and Japan are expected to gain significant shares in the global hand hygiene monitoring system market due to increase in demand as well as number of manufactures.

Hand Hygiene Monitoring System Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global hand hygiene monitoring system market are Halma plc, Yamabiko Corporation, BioVigil Healthcare Systems, Inc., Deb Group Ltd., GOJO Industries, Inc., HandGiene Corp., Ecolab, Midmark Corporation, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., and AiRISTA Flow (Halyard Health), among others.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

