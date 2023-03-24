Gwyneth Paltrow trial live: Terri Sanderson bragged she was ‘famous’ after ski clash, court hears

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lawyer filed a complaint after the actress was photographed in court

Gwyneth Paltrow’s skiing collision trial reached its third day on Thursday.

The Hollywood star and Coop CEO is accused of hitting Terry Sanderson, 76, on a ski slope at Deer Valley Resort in Park City in February 2016.

Mr Sanderson said Paltrow suffered a “full-body assault” that left him with a “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, mental anguish and disfigurement”. Paltrow, meanwhile, says it was Ms Sanderson who bumped into her – and she knew enough following the accident to email her daughter saying she was “famous”.

On the third day of the trial in Park City, Utah, psycho-neurologist Dr. Alina Fong attacked defense claims that Mr. Sanderson was exaggerating Ms. Paltrow’s symptoms to exploit her celebrity status and wealth.

Fong, who opened a clinic in Boston with Tom Brady, diagnosed Mr Sanderson with PCS (persistent post-concussion symptoms), which he said developed after the accident.

Experts hired by Ms. Paltrow have yet to testify, but Dr. Fang said that when they were asked about their suspicions about Mr. Sanderson’s PCS diagnosis, he was the only expert who could have made that call. Earlier, Ms Paltrow’s lawyers said during opening arguments that Mr Sanderson’s claims were “absolute BS”.

“There’s a big difference between going to someone’s chart in another state or around the world and having that patient cry in front of me,” Dr. Fang said in a deposition shown to the jury. “I think it’s very easy to criticize someone from a distance, it’s completely different when you’re in the trenches with that patient, trying to get them help.”

He added: “They have a lot of opinions, they’re not concussion experts, especially traumatic brain injury experts, and if I’m being completely honest, a lot of their opinions are easily refuted by going online and looking at them. In the CDC’s Recommendations for Physicians on How to Treat Concussions.”

Mr Sanderson is seeking $300,000 from Paltrow, while he is seeking $1 in damages and legal fees.