A retired optometrist who took actor Gwyneth Paltrow to trial in a ski crash has said he can no longer taste alcohol because of injuries sustained in the crash.

Hollywood star and Coop CEO Terry Sanderson, 76, is charged with a February 2016 ski slope at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah.

Mr Sanderson said Paltrow suffered a “full-body assault” that left him with a “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, mental anguish and disfigurement”.

Meanwhile, Paltrow claims that Ms. Sanderson bumped into her.

Neuro-radiologist Dr. Windell Kippy testified Wednesday that the collision caused her to experience a “sudden” sharp decline in quality of life — she was unable to enjoy her pastimes.

“Terry was a high-functioning, active person…meeting groups, wine tasting, skiing, volunteering,” she said.

“After the accident, he suddenly became worse and stopped doing many of the activities he wanted to do.”

Mr Sanderson is seeking $300,000 from Paltrow, while he is seeking $1 in damages and legal fees.