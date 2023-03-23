Gwyneth Paltrow trial live: Ski crash victim Terri Sanderson says she can’t enjoy the flavors of alcohol

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lawyer filed a complaint after the actress was photographed in court
A retired optometrist who took actor Gwyneth Paltrow to trial in a ski crash has said he can no longer taste alcohol because of injuries sustained in the crash.
Hollywood star and Coop CEO Terry Sanderson, 76, is charged with a February 2016 ski slope at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah.
Mr Sanderson said Paltrow suffered a “full-body assault” that left him with a “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, mental anguish and disfigurement”.
Meanwhile, Paltrow claims that Ms. Sanderson bumped into her.
Neuro-radiologist Dr. Windell Kippy testified Wednesday that the collision caused her to experience a “sudden” sharp decline in quality of life — she was unable to enjoy her pastimes.
“Terry was a high-functioning, active person…meeting groups, wine tasting, skiing, volunteering,” she said.
“After the accident, he suddenly became worse and stopped doing many of the activities he wanted to do.”
Mr Sanderson is seeking $300,000 from Paltrow, while he is seeking $1 in damages and legal fees.
Day three of Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski crash test begins
Terry Sanderson heard ‘frenzied screams’ before the collision
Mr Sanderson accused Ms Paltrow of being “out of control” on the opening slope of the Bandana Run at Flagstaff Hill. According to Court TV.
He says he was knocked out because she hit him so hard. At a press conference in 2019, he said moments before the collision, “I heard a manic scream like it was King Kong in the jungle or something.”
Terry Sanderson during a press conference in 2019
He said at the time that he thought the speed with which Ms Paltrow was allegedly coming at him might explain the extent of her injuries. “A small pitty bullet can make a big hole,” he said Salt Lake Tribune.
At the press conference announcing the case, Mr Sanderson said he noticed several large “slow down” signs on the way down the Bandana Run, so he slowed down but kept up with the flow of other skiers coming down the slope.
In 2019, “it happened almost immediately,” he said. “I got hit on my back. … It felt like it drove me forward.
He said he remembers being unable to control himself when he went down.
“And then I remember at that point — out,” he said.
Terry Sanderson’s daughters are set to testify today
The two daughters of a retired optometrist suing Gwyneth Paltrow are expected to testify Thursday about the lasting effects of their father and Paltrow’s 2016 ski confrontation.
Attorneys have called Polly Grassum and Shay Herath to the stand and are expected to question their father, Terry Sanderson, about the broken ribs and lasting brain damage he and Paltrow suffered in a crash at one of North America’s highest ski resorts seven years ago.
Neurologist Richard Boehme and Paltrow may also be called to testify Thursday or Friday.
Mr Sanderson’s experts say the 2016 ski collision caused the current symptoms
Wendell Gibby and Sam Goldstein — a radiologist and neuropsychologist — testified Wednesday.
Dr Gibby and Dr Goldstein had previously appeared as expert witnesses for Sanderson, who said he suffered broken ribs and brain damage from the accident. So far, prosecutors have debated whether Sanderson’s medical problems stemmed from the accident or were a byproduct of aging.
“On a timeline, looking at all the records and evaluating Mr. Sanderson, this particular accident was an event that seriously led to the symptoms that he was presenting with,” Dr. Goldstein said. “Ski accident.”
Both sides blame the other for the collision, saying they were hit from behind, relying on a little-known Utah law that says anyone going downhill while skiing and snowboarding has the right of way.
Paltrow’s lawyers asked Judge Kent Holmberg to impose special restrictions throughout the actor-turned-wellness mogul’s trial, while she used a blue notebook to hide her face from view when entering and leaving the courtroom.
Gwyneth Paltrow’s lawyer filed a complaint after the actor was photographed in court
Gwyneth Paltrow testifies with her children and Brad Falchuk at Utah ski accident trial
Gwyneth Paltrow has appeared in a US court for her alleged collision with skier Terry Sanderson, the Oscar-winning actress, at the Deer Valley resort in Utah in 2016.
Lawyers for Paltrow and Mr Sanderson, who is prosecuting her, made their opening statements in court on Tuesday.
Mr Sanderson’s lawyers plan to call Paltrow to the stand to testify on Friday, but may do so earlier in the week depending on the availability of other witnesses, the Associated Press reported.
Paltrow’s husband Brad Balchuk and her two children, Apple, 18, and Moses, 16, are also expected to testify.
The actor’s attorney, Stephen Owens, explained that members of Paltrow’s family were part of her skiing group when the incident occurred on 26 February 2016.
“She, Brad, her husband, who you’re going to hear from now, her daughter, Apple, who you’re going to hear from, Moses, who you’re going to hear from,” she was quoted as saying by People magazine.
Who is Terry Sanderson?
On February 26, 2016, on the slopes of Flagstaff Mountain, part of the Deer Valley Resort near Park City, Utah, Paltrow and retired optometrist Dr. Terry Sanderson hit a beginner course known as the Bandana Run.
Mr Sanderson, 76, filed for damages in January 2019 and sought $300,000 in compensation for his injuries, prompting Paltrow to file a countersuit in which she is asking for a symbolic $1 and her legal costs if she wins.
The Independent has a story:
Why Was Gwyneth Paltrow Sued Over Skiing Accident?
Gwyneth Paltrow allegedly ‘bolted’ after ‘slamming’ fellow skier
Gwyneth complains about being photographed in a ski crash test
Before the start of the second day of proceedings on Wednesday, the Coop founder’s lawyers argued that his privacy had been invaded by a camera inside the courtroom pointing directly at his face and paparazzi waiting for him in the parking lot.
“There’s a new camera on my client,” said attorney Steve Owens. “it is a [continuing] The problem, for example, was that there were reporters in front of my client’s car going out yesterday, cameras in her face.”
He continued: “I’m mad and I don’t want journalists to make changes without informing me [the judge].”
