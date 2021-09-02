Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis passed away at the age of 96

Renowned Greek composer and singer Mikis Theodorakis has died today (Thursday) at the age of 96, the Greek Ministry of Culture reported this morning. “Today we have lost part of the soul of Greece. Mikis Theodorakis, Mikis the teacher, the intellectual, the radical, our Mikis is gone,” said Culture Minister Lina Mandoni. The 1964 film “Greek Zorba”.

Michael Mikis Theodorakis was born in 1925, on the Greek island of Ios. He studied music in Greece and France, and was even awarded the title of “Revival of Greek Folk Music” for his life’s work, which was devoted to the cultivation and dissemination of Greek folk music. Apart from “The Greek Zorba”, among Theodorakis’ famous works are also the political thriller “Z”, the string of songs “Arkady” (which he dedicated to “All people who believe in justice, life, democracy and freedom”) and “Ballad on Mauthausen”, song cycles on The tragedy of the Jewish people in the days of the Nazis. Theodorakis was a left-wing political-social activist and Marxist. Beginning in the late 1960s he was persecuted, and later even exiled for his views and actions against exploitation and tyranny during the colonial regime in Greece. The contents of his songs are revolutionary, in the belief that music can bring about a social revolution around the world, which will bring with it freedom.