Google I/O 2023: How to see and what to expect

Google I/O is almost here, which means the launch of the highly anticipated Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet is about to begin. While the annual conference is mostly geared towards developers, the company always has a keynote that showcases the latest and greatest in the hands of customers.

If you want to watch the keynote live but can’t attend the event, here’s all the information on when and where you can stream it and what to expect.

When is the key Google I/O 2023 keynote?

The key Google I/O 2023 keynote begins on May 10, 2023 at 1PM ET / 10AM PT and will feature remarks from Google CEO Sundar Pichai. This year, the event will be held in person with a limited live audience at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California.

Where can I watch the Google I/O keynote?

There are many places you can view the keynote online Google’s website, Google’s YouTube channel, and via the video embedded at the top of this post. If you’re not there to watch the stream live, you can always watch a recorded version of the event on YouTube.

Here are some of the things Google will announce during the event.

More details on Google Pixel Fold

Google’s first foldable has long been rumored to be in the works, but Google surprised everyone by making it official last week. The company released an image and video of the Pixel Fold, which shows the device folded horizontally like a book.

Although Google hasn’t revealed any details about its specifications, An earlier report by CNBC It suggests that the device could have a 5.8-inch display when closed and a 7.6-inch screen when open, the same size as Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Under the hood, the Pixel Fold is expected to use Google’s Tensor G2, the same system-on-chip used by the Pixel 7-series devices. Like other foldables on the market, the Pixel Fold doesn’t come cheap. According to CNBC, it could cost upwards of $1,700. See also The central bank raises rates, opening the door to a pause in the tightening cycle

Introducing the Google Pixel Tablet

The Google Pixel Tablet is another device we’ve been waiting for for a long time, with Google first revealing an Android-powered tablet at its I/O 2022 conference. Early images of the device don’t make its design look particularly promising. , recent leaks show a tablet compatible with the rest of the Pixel ecosystem, available in multiple color options.

Google previously said the tablet would come with a charging dock and speaker that would let you use the device as a smart display, such as the Amazon Echo Show. The latest Rumors from 9to5Google Further This indicates that it might come with Google’s Tensor G2 chip, Android 13, 8GB of RAM, nanoceramic finish and feature. An 11-inch display.

A Early Pixel Tablet listing on Amazon (This includes Since the removal) confirms these rumours, but it also indicates that the device might come with two 8-megapixel cameras on the front and back, three microphones, up to 256GB of storage and USI 2.0 stylus support. We still don’t know how much the Pixel tablet will cost. Rumors are point €600 to €650 in Europe, but Google’s European prices are sometimes higher than in the US.

A look at the heavily leaked midrange Google Pixel 7A

The Google Pixel 7A has been leaked several times over the past several months, and at this point, it’s almost inevitable that it’ll make an appearance at I/O. Not only did we see a new sky-blue color option, but we did The device comes in a packaged box. Heck, someone managed to get their hands on the Pixel 7A in March.

Some of the rumored specs of the device include a Tensor G2 chip, an upgraded 64MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera. It may launch with two features never seen before on Google’s budget-friendly A-series devices: a 90Hz refresh rate and support for wireless charging. These upgrades come with a small trade-off, however, which is rumored to cost $50 more than the Pixel 6A at $499. See also The study suggests that Earth's inner core may stop rotating and go upside down

More information on foldable-centric Android 14

We’re bound to learn more about Android 14 at Google I/O, which includes some improvements for foldables, tablets, and devices with larger screens — perfect for the launch of the Pixel Fold. The beta for Android 14 is already out, and Google released the first version of the platform last month.

Since then, Google has been gradually adding new features to Android 14, such as a new back arrow that connects to your background, passkey support, improved battery life, and more control over your privacy in your device’s media library. Android 14 is expected to add improved font size ahead of its public release later this year.

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro preview

Image: OnLeaks and Smartprix

In addition to the possible launch of the Pixel 7A, Google may also give us a glimpse of the upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, just like it did with the Pixel 7 during last year’s I/O. Google isn’t expected to officially unveil the device until the fall, so it’s entirely possible that the company will skip an early preview and instead focus on new devices like the Fold. But if Google shows anything, we already know a little about what to expect.

Leaked renders from Smartbricks And leaks reveal a redesigned camera bar on the Pixel 8 Pro that includes all three cameras in a single oval cutout. Underneath the flash is a sensor Smartbricks Believing it could be the macro or depth sensor. The Standard Pixel 8 rendersHowever, show the same camera setup as the Pixel 7. See also Gwyneth Paltrow trial live: Terri Sanderson bragged she was 'famous' after ski clash, court hears

The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to come with a 6.52-inch display with more rounded corners, a hole-punch selfie camera and 12GB of RAM, while the regular Pixel 8 will sport a 6.2-inch screen with 8GB of RAM. Another discovery 9to5Google Pixel 8 series hints that it might come with a dedicated Video Unblur tool to sharpen videos.

Expect some AI surprises

Google has embraced AI with the launch of Google’s ChatGPT competitor Bard, and Google may use its I/O keynote to make AI-related announcements.

The company recently said it is testing generative AI tools in the workplace, starting with Docs and Gmail. Perhaps Google will announce that it’s expanding those features to Sheets and Slides, or making them available to more users than just trusted testers.

We can also see some improvements regarding Bart; In April the company added features that allow bots to be used to create, debug, and interpret lines of code. It is also said to launch new AI-powered search tools this month.

Anything else?

It’s always possible that Google could reveal a wildcard product like an update to the Pixel Watch. and A A new color for the Pixel Buds A-series Looks like it’s on the table. But with the launch of the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold, Google will have an exciting event.

The company is more likely to sprinkle some minor announcements between its hardware releases, such as updates to Maps, Photos and Google Assistant. As it continues to add new features to its Google Home app, it may have some news to share about its smart home products.