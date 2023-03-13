Goldman Sachs no longer expects the Fed to raise rates in March

The Goldman Sachs logo will be displayed on the smartphone.

Goldman Sachs did not see a case for the Federal Reserve to deliver a rate hike at next week’s meeting, citing “recent stress” in the financial sector.

Earlier on Sunday, US regulators announced measures to curb contagion fears following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Regulators have also shut down Signature Bank.

“In light of the pressure on the banking system, we do not expect the FOMC to offer a rate hike at its next meeting on March 22,” Goldman economist John Hatchius said in a note on Sunday.

The company had earlier expected the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by 25 basis points. Last month, the Federal Open Market Committee raised the federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point to a target range of 4.5% to 4.75%, the highest since October 2007.