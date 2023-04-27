GDP Report: US Economy Grows at 1.1% in Q1

Higher interest rates hit the U.S. economy in early 2023, but free-spending consumers seem to be keeping the slack at bay, at least for now.

Gross domestic product, adjusted for inflation, rose at an annualized rate of 1.1 percent in the first quarter. Department of Commerce said Thursday. That was down from a 2.6 percent rate in the final three months of 2022, though it represented a third straight quarter of growth after output contracted in the first half of last year.

Figures are preliminary and will be revised at least twice as complete data becomes available.

Growth in the first quarter was dragged down by weakness in housing and business investment, both of which are heavily influenced by interest rates. The Federal Reserve has raised rates by nearly five percentage points since the start of last year in an effort to curb inflation.