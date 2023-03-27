Furious Finishes Set the Final Four: No. 5 seeds Miami, San Diego State are in

Trailing and out of sorts for the first 30 minutes of Sunday’s Round of 8 game against Texas, Miami mounted a spectacular, small comeback on Sunday to secure a last-place finish in next weekend’s Final Four in Houston in the NCAA Tournament. .

Miami, which won 88-81, will play San Diego State, Florida Atlantic and Connecticut in its first national semifinal, rounding out the rest of the field.

The Hurricanes started fast, but quickly fell behind the Longhorns, who were playing in front of a pro-Texas crowd.

Miami, calm and persistent, began to claw back from a 13-point hole with less than 14 minutes to play, eventually setting up a furious few minutes when it strung together a series of defensive stops and a run of key free throws. Sophomore forward Norsad Omeyer scored two of them with the game tied a minute into the game.