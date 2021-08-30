From fuel to milkshake: Global shortage of truck drivers hurts supply

Belarusian exile Alexander Matiash joined Lithuanian trucking company Baltic Transline in May. But after two weeks of training and 13 weeks of living in a truck in the Netherlands, all for just € 2,470, he resigned. “This is not a normal life for a human being,” he said. “It’s like a jail, it’s not a job. You work like a zombie.” Read more in Calcalist: Online commerce has boosted demand for refreshment stations The two thousand. But Matiash’s case shows the human dimension of a severe shortage of drivers, which has escalated into a crisis that has only recently been felt by the general public. In the UK, the shortage on supermarket shelves Australian ports. An unprecedented crisis in the U.S. The potential consequences are dire. It works, because of a shortage of drivers. “You don’t get your toilet paper supplies or the eggs, it’s one thing. The fuel stops, everything shuts down, “he warns.3 Viewing the gallery The issue of manpower in the transport sector has been bubbling for some time, while multinational companies are reducing supply chain costs. At the same time, the fleet of truck drivers in developed countries is aging – the average age of a truck driver in the UK is 55 – while more jobs have become computer-based. Bob Costello, chief economist at the American Truckers’ Union 2020. “The shortage of drivers in the United States is getting worse, the situation has never been worse,” he added. Products during the epidemic have jumped cargo volumes for transport, while accelerated growth in e-commerce has put more pressure on the system. “Global commerce is becoming more complex, consumers want faster deliveries, and the truth is there are not enough truck drivers to handle worldwide demand,” Newton said. 3 View the gallery Truck Driver in London (Photo: AFP) Trucking company Girtka, one of the largest in Europe, plans to hire 7,000 new drivers this year. According to her, more workers are needed for each truck to allow drivers to spend more time at home. According to the company, it “strictly adheres to employment laws and provides adequate accommodation and also ensures adequate conditions for all its employees.” In the UK, where there is a shortage of about 100,000 drivers, the damage is particularly severe, not only Because of a tax reform that went into effect this year and drastically reduced the income of workers coming from placement agencies. Delays created by the epidemic in testing centers have hurt the flow of new workers, and now the UK logistics sector is working to find solutions that will allow temporary visas to be granted to drivers from the EU. Still, there are practical difficulties. “Even if we are allowed to recruit workers from the European Union, there is a shortage of drivers there as well,” says Rob Mackenzie, head of policy at the Road Traffic Association. “Africa is the only place where there is no significant shortage of drivers.” Truck companies in the United States are also looking for overseas solutions, despite low visa allocations. And South Africa. “Really desperate companies,” she says. “Drivers want more money.” Big companies are trying to lure drivers with benefits. Of up to £ 5,000 a year. The annual salary of truck drivers in the UK has climbed by 21% to £ 36,800 in less than a year, according to staffing company Adzona. “Drivers want more than money,” says Patrick Duran, who has worked as a truck driver in the UK for seven years and is now interested in a bus driver’s job. Other common complaints are lack of proper physical conditions, from toilets and parking to rest areas. Many industry insiders report a vicious cycle of manpower shortages that force drivers to make more deliveries and make work unprofitable. “I once loved the job,” said Jose Cyrus, a Portuguese who arrived in the UK in 1990 but left the sector last April, after 12 Years. Now he works in the quarry. “Work has become harder and harder as companies have increased the pressure.” They say. Herman Bullhar, A human rights activist in the Netherlands, believes that the Dutch government and others have not acted enough to enforce regulations, let alone raise awareness of the harsh working conditions of drivers. “It’s not a local issue, it’s not a national issue, it’s an international issue,” he says. “It has to do with the economy, trade, costs, profit and prices, but basically, it’s about human rights, human dignity and fair employment conditions.”

