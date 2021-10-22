Four Dead as Hurricane-Force Winds Batter Poland

WARSAW (Reuters) – Four individuals were killed and 18 harmed in a tempest that battered Poland with storm power twists on Thursday night, specialists said, harming properties and felling trees across western and focal spaces of the country.

Fire administrations announced in excess of 10,000 episodes and 930 structures were harmed, private telecaster TVN24 revealed, with the western locale of Lubuskie and the focal Lodzkie area hardest hit.

“The tempest was horrible, it broke the sheet metal and took it from one piece of the rooftop to the opposite side of the house,” Krzysztof Kolczynski, whose house in the town of Maszkowice in focal Poland was harmed in the tempest, told TVN24.

“It’s acceptable that there were stacks, if not it would have removed the whole rooftop.”

In the south-western city of Wroclaw, police said that two individuals were killed when a tree fell on their vehicle.

“Wroclaw police got a report about a tree that fell on a moving vehicle,” said cop Pawel Noga. “Shockingly, it was affirmed on the detect that two individuals in the vehicle were killed in the episode.”

The Polish meteorological office gave new tempest admonitions for Friday evening, with the north of the nation expected to confront the most grounded winds.

