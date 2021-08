For the first time since March: on average more than 1,000 deaths a day from Corona in the US"B

According to the New York Times, the average daily death toll is 1,233 – double that of two weeks ago. In Oregon, the number of hospitalized patients increased ninefold compared to July. A study of patients in Wuhan found that they continue to suffer from at least one symptom, even a year after being infected