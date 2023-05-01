First Republic Bank was seized by regulators and sold to JPMorgan Chase

Like two other failed banks—Silicon Valley Bank and Signature—First Republic collapsed under the weight of loans and investments that prompted the Federal Reserve to quickly raise interest rates to fight inflation. When it became clear that those properties were now worth much less, First Republic’s affluent customers, mostly living on the coast, began pulling their money out as quickly as they could and investors dumped its stock.

“The cardinal sin of the FRC and SVB is that they grew too fast when interest rates were close to 0 percent,” wrote Timothy Coffey, banking analyst at Johnny Montgomery Scott, in a research note about First Republic and Silicon Valley Bank. “There may be others. However, most banks have mastered picking pennies in front of a steamroller, so these are very limited entities.

Even so, the US financial system has many problems. Recent bank failures and rising interest rates have restricted banks from lending, making it harder for businesses to expand and individuals to buy homes and cars. This is one of the reasons why the economy has been sluggish for the past few months.

First Republic’s decision came weeks later, in which the bank and its advisers tried to find a buyer to save the bank or avoid a government takeover. But the efforts failed: other banks were reluctant to buy or slice it without guarantees that they wouldn’t lose billions of dollars. Last week, after the bank’s alarming earnings report revealed that customers had withdrawn more than half of its deposits, it became clear that there was no other option but a government takeover.

Late last week, the FDIC approached other financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase, PNC Financial Services and Bank of America, to solicit bids for First Republic. Bidders were given till noon on Sunday to submit their offers. As part of the bidding process, banks have also been asked what accommodations they expect from the government to move forward, people familiar with the process said.