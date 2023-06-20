First reactions to the Tom Cruise-starrer movie are in – Deadline

Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise is back in theaters with the latest installment An impossible target The film’s initial reactions have been following its world premiere in Rome.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who co-wrote the film with Eric Jendresen. The film stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Beck, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and Henry Cerny.

Journalists attending the premiere in Italy raved about the action film on social media, with Collider’s Perry Nemiroff calling it “another winner for the franchise.”

“Again, the production value is through the roof, with very well-defined and exhilarating set pieces photographed in ways that make you feel like you’re right in the middle of the action. The emphasis on capturing things on camera makes a huge difference, and you can feel it. He tweeted that.

Nemiroff gave Atwell a shout-out along with, “She can do it all. While being a hero who excels in action and comedy, he tries to get his sea legs from others. One of the most captivating shows/arcs, and a very enjoyable character to watch.”

Aprox writer Mike Ryan He tweeted that His feelings about the latest installment An impossible target It serves as Christopher McQuarrie’s ambitious exploration/meditation on AI and the dangerous path we may take. (He didn’t like it)”

From Kate Erbland IndieWire said The movie is “the latest ‘Part 1 of 2!!’ Does a great job of!! The features feel like it’s own movie while setting up the next half.”

Eric Davis of Fandango said They “had a great time” An impossible target It was described as “a flawless action film that never stops entertaining. Every action sequence is long, crazy and intense. The story is big & sprawling, but I love how these two are complete and leave you dying for what’s to come next.”

Germaine Lussier of Gizmodo called Dead reckoning part one He said it was “fantastic” and the story was “dynamite” and “timely”. “Great new characters. Great amount of action and final set pieces that make the franchise top 2-3 of all time,” Lussier was added. “It can be a little dense at times, but the speed and intensity more than make up for it.”

Joseph Deckelmeier also from Screenrunt Appreciated Atwell said she “steals every scene she’s in” and that “that act got my heart rate up”.