First Citizens to Buy Silicon Valley Bank

First Citizens Bancshares will buy Silicon Valley Bank, the California lender whose collapse sent shock waves across the financial sector this month.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation took control of the Silicon Valley bank on March 10 after the deposits went bankrupt. FDIC, which announced the agreement As of late Sunday, the bank is looking for a buyer in whole or in pieces.

When the government took over Silicon Valley Bank was the 16th largest bank in the country. Its collapse was the biggest bank failure in the US since the 2008 financial crisis.

The deal for the bank, which became Silicon Valley Bridge Bank after the FDIC took over, bought about $72 billion in assets at a $16.5 billion discount. Another $90 billion is not included in bonds and other assets.