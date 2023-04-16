A fire at a plastics resin plant in Brunswick, Ga., on Saturday prompted authorities to issue an evacuation order for people within a half-mile of the site as dark smoke billowed through the city, officials said.
Brunswick Fire Department and Glynn County Fire Rescue responded to the Pinova plant around 7 a.m., officials said.
Firefighters brought the blaze under control within hours, but it flared up again around 3 p.m., Glynn County commissioners said. Facebook. The board issued a shelter-in-place order to residents within half a mile of the plant, and an evacuation order was issued an hour later.
It was not immediately clear how the fire started or what burned. The board reported no injuries as of Saturday afternoon.
Brunswick Assistant Fire Chief Lawrence Cargill said at a brief news conference Saturday night that the fire was under control. Brunswick Mayor Cosby H. Johnson said at a news conference that he had declared a state of emergency for the city.
“The wind direction keeps changing, keeps changing,” Mr. Johnson said. “We want every part of our citizens to be safe.”
Pinoa, a DRT global subsidiary Has manufacturing facilities Worldwide did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Saturday night.
The Brunswick fire occurred just days after a fire at a plastic plant in Richmond. Officials analyzed air and water samples Saturday to determine whether the evacuation order could be lifted.
Richmond Mayor Dave Snow said Report Officials will meet on Sunday morning to discuss the next course of action.
The evacuation order for Brunswick, a city of about 14,000 people about 80 miles south of Savannah, was issued at 5:34 p.m.
Photographs of the fire showed smoke engulfing the plant. Roads near the plant were closed so an airdrop — which normally releases fire retardant — could be completed, and two more drops were possible Saturday night, the board said. Planes and even a helicopter were en route, the board said.