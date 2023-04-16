Fire at Georgia plastics plant prompts evacuation order

A fire at a plastics resin plant in Brunswick, Ga., on Saturday prompted authorities to issue an evacuation order for people within a half-mile of the site as dark smoke billowed through the city, officials said.

Brunswick Fire Department and Glynn County Fire Rescue responded to the Pinova plant around 7 a.m., officials said.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control within hours, but it flared up again around 3 p.m., Glynn County commissioners said. Facebook. The board issued a shelter-in-place order to residents within half a mile of the plant, and an evacuation order was issued an hour later.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started or what burned. The board reported no injuries as of Saturday afternoon.