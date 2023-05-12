Federal judge says Border Patrol can’t ignore release notices to facilitate backups

A federal judge in Florida ordered the US Border Patrol on Thursday not to release any migrants without proper notice to appear in immigration court.

Lee Gelernt, lead attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union on Title 42 litigation, said the order would not affect the expiration of Title 42 immigration restrictions during the pandemic.

But that could complicate the Border Patrol’s efforts to manage how many migrants cross into the United States.

To speed up processing, border guards have allowed some people to be released without formal notification, which takes time to prepare and can cause overcrowding at border crossings. But after Florida challenged the earlier version, the Biden administration stalled.