FBI Director Wray agreed with the Bureau’s assessment that Covid-19 may have been the result of a lab incident.

(CNN) FBI Director Christopher Wray acknowledged on Tuesday that the bureau believes the Covid-19 pandemic may have been the result of a lab accident in Wuhan, China.

In his first public comments on the FBI’s investigation into the origin of the virus during an interview with Fox News, Ray said, “The FBI has for some time assessed that the origin of the infection was a possible laboratory incident in Wuhan.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a press conference on January 26, 2023.

CNN Announced in 2021Citing two sources familiar with the matter, the FBI had “moderate confidence” in the lab leak theory.

Ray’s comments come days after news from the Department of Energy A “low confidence” rating Covid-19 most likely originated from a lab leak in China, underscoring a split in the US government, where most of the intelligence community still believes Covid originated naturally in the wild, or there is still very little evidence. Judgment one way or the other.

It has been released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence 2021 report The National Intelligence Council, along with four unidentified agencies, assessed with low confidence that the initial Covid-19 infection was “most likely due to natural exposure to an infected animal or close precursor virus.”

Intelligence agencies can make estimates with low, medium, or high confidence. A low confidence estimate usually means that the information obtained is not reliable enough or is too fragmented to make a very firm analytical judgment, or there is not enough information to make a very firm decision.

Ray said in the interview that the FBI has a team of experts specifically focused on the risk of biological threats falling into the “wrong hands,” including a “hostile nation state.”

“You’re talking about a potential leak from a Chinese government-controlled lab that killed millions of Americans,” Ray said of the coronavirus, “and that’s precisely what that capability was designed for.”

Ray said most of the details of the FBI’s investigation are classified, and that working with the Chinese government to investigate the origins of the pandemic will be difficult.

“I will observe that the Chinese government, it seems to me, is doing everything in its power to suppress and obfuscate the work here,” said the bureau director. “The work that our US government and close foreign partners do. It’s unfortunate for everybody.”

China’s foreign ministry pushed back against the energy department’s updated assessment during a briefing on Monday, with spokesman Mao Ning saying, “Related parties should stop stirring up arguments about lab leaks, stop vilifying China and stop politicizing the issue of the virus’s origin.”