Fairleigh Dickinson, rarely in the NCAA Tournament, upset Purdue in a shocker

Purdue often allowed FDU’s rotation of small guards, who entered and exited plays like a hockey team, sliding around screens to get easy looks at the basket. However, FDU, which led most of the game, was inconsistent, shooting less than 40 percent.

But its defense flummoxed Purdue’s elaborately designed offense, which ran more than 250 plays, including regular full-court presses and double teams from Eadie.

“A lot of times they have a guy guarding from behind and a guy basically sitting on my lap,” Edey, the national player of the year, said with frustration after the game. He finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds, a normally commanding stat line that felt meaningless Friday night.

said Matt Painter, Purdue’s coach since 2005. “They played better than us,” he said. “They coached better than us.”

It’s the third year in a row that Purdue has lost by double digits in the NCAA Tournament, a sign that Friday’s loss may not have been complete. But its loss to FDU amounts to the worst defeat for an organization that prioritizes local, unheralded recruits without the NBA hype of top-ranked players drawn to other college basketball powers. Purdue, which has focused on developing players for years, has largely rejected the transfer portal that other top programs have traded with to deepen their rosters.