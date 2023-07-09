Evernote has laid off most of its US employees and will move most operations to Europe

Note-taking company Evernote has laid off most of its employees based in the US and Chile. The company announced yesterday. Now Italian parent company Bending Spoons is taking most of Evernote’s operations to Europe.

The company says the move is planned to “increase operational efficiency and make the best use of the bending spoon boss’s brand, which is very strong in Europe”.

Bending Spoons acquired Evernote in November of last year, and at the time, the Evernote CEO was quoted as saying Bending Spoons would use Bending Spoons’ “proven application expertise and broad range of proprietary technologies” to help the company build new features. The company previously laid off 129 workers in February, a Bending Spoons representative said Technological crisis The company’s unprofitability at the time was “unsustainable in the long term”.

Evernote announced yesterday that the layoffs will take place on July 5, and that employees will receive 16 weeks of severance, a performance bonus and a year’s worth of health insurance coverage.

Evernote became one of the first popular note-taking apps when it launched in 2008, but has struggled since the mid-2010s, when similar apps began to steal some of its thunder and the company was mired in its own turmoil. will do After the weather Complaints about bugs in the app And losing several executives, Evernote somehow managed to break out of its “death spiral” in 2016, a year in which it raised prices and was forced to ditch a controversial privacy policy. Content.