European stocks open higher after US debt ceiling deal

58 minutes ago

SBB shares were up 27% by 10am London time Bloomberg reported The troubled Swedish property group attracted interest from investors including Brookfield Asset Management.

As it struggles with high interest rates, housing market uncertainty and a large debt pile, the company’s stock price has seen a steady decline to an all-time low over the past year and a half.

Last week it confirmed it was exploring strategic options including “the sale of the company, business units or certain assets”.

Holdings Ilija Batljan Invest AB extended losses on Wednesday said SBB suspends interest payments on its outstanding SBB hybrid bonds following cessation of dividend payments.