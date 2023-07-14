European markets open to close, earnings, data and news

An hour ago
Burberry records higher sales as demand from China picks up again
Luxury British retailer Burberry reported Earnings season has started with an 18% rise in sales in the quarter ended July 1.
Sales in Europe, Middle East, India and Africa increased by 17%. But its biggest success came in Asia, with sales in mainland China up 46%, South Asia-Pacific up 39% and Japan up 44%. Sales in the US fell 8%.
The company reiterated its full-year guidance and announced a £400m share buyback to be completed by the end of the calendar year.
Check out the chart…
Burberry share price.
2 hours ago
Opening Calls: Europe stocks open lower
European stocks are set for a lower open Friday, according to data from IG. England’s FTSE 100 fell 15.5 points to 7,427 and Germany’s DAX fell 14.4 points to 16,130. France’s CAC 40 and Italy’s MIP were initially seen down 13.8 and 26 points, respectively.
– Jenny Reid
7 hours ago
– Ganesh Rao
4 hours ago
Global fintech funding plunges nearly 50% in first half of 2023: S&P
Funding for fintech startups globally fell 49% to $23 billion in the first half of 2023 from a year ago, S&P Global Market Intelligence data shows.
Contract numbers totaled 1,178 in the first six months of 2023 – a 64% decline from the same period last year.
Meanwhile, mega funding rounds of more than $100 million were in short supply, with just nine in the second quarter of 2023, 23 in the first quarter of 2023 and 55 in the second quarter of 2022, according to S&P.
S&P said the Silicon Valley bank’s failure in March “reduced investors’ risk appetite.”
“The big-ticket deals — Stripe’s $6.87 billion, an Ant Group unit’s $1.5 billion and PhonePe’s $850 million — masked a downturn in the fintech financial environment in the first half of 2023,” said Sampath Sharma Narianuri, fintech research analyst at S&P. Global market intelligence.
However, Narianuri expects the second half of 2023 to be boosted by a “recovery in public market valuations of tech stocks, stabilization in interest rates and an increase in M&A activity.”
– Sheila Chiang
4 hours ago
China’s growth is slowing, says International Monetary Fund
The International Monetary Fund said China’s growth is slowing due to weak private investment and a slowdown in exports and falling domestic demand.
Spokesperson of the organization Julie Kozak told a conference“The pace of growth has been slowing in China recently, largely due to weaker-than-expected private investment,” pointing to a recent decline in exports after seeing a strong performance in the first quarter of the year.
“The overall picture for China’s growth is one of a slower economy, and this is consistent with the forecast we had in April,” the “updated forecast” for China will reflect in the IMF’s next World Economic Outlook.
– Jihye Lee
19 hours ago
The producer price index rose less than expected
The producer price index, a measure of what wholesalers pay for goods, rose 0.1% in June. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected a 0.2% increase. Core PPI, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, also fell by 0.1% – more than expected.
– Fred Imbert
7 hours ago
Michael Bullock has been appointed as the new Governor of the Central Bank of Australia
Reserve Bank of Australia deputy governor Michael Bullock has been appointed as the new central bank governor, the country’s Treasury said on Friday.
He succeeds incumbent Philip Lowe, whose term ends on September 17 – bringing his 43 years at the bank to a close. Treasurer Jim Chalmers described Bullock’s appointment as “the perfect balance between providing exceptional experience and expertise and providing a fresh leadership perspective.”
Bullock’s appointment means the RBA will have a vacant deputy governor post, which the government said will be filled in the coming months.
– Lim Hui Jee
8 hours ago
The Fed’s Waller says two more rate hikes are needed to bring down inflation
Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller has voiced the need for two more rate hikes to bring inflation down to its target.
“I see two more 25-basis point hikes in the target range in the remaining four meetings this year,” he said at an event at New York University on Thursday.
He called the latest Consumer Price Index estimate, which showed a cooling inflation rate, “welcome” news, while adding that “one data point does not make a trend.”
“I need to see this progress before I can be sure that inflation has come down,” he said.
– Jihye Lee
7 hours ago
– Lucy Handley
14 hours ago
The S&P 500 is up more than 3% since the rate hike began
In another good sign for the market, the S&P 500 is now up 3.3% since the Fed began raising rates in March 2022. The move comes as traders cheer the central bank’s prospects of reining in inflation without pushing the economy into recession.
Check out the chart…
SPX since the start of Fed rate hikes
“For the first time in 2023, we’re being asked by many clients if we think the S&P 500 is now on track to track an ATH by the end of the year. I’d say yes,” Goldman Sachs’ John Flood wrote. Note Wednesday.
– Fred Imbert