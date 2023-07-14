European markets open to close, earnings, data and news

An hour ago

Luxury British retailer Burberry reported Earnings season has started with an 18% rise in sales in the quarter ended July 1.

Sales in Europe, Middle East, India and Africa increased by 17%. But its biggest success came in Asia, with sales in mainland China up 46%, South Asia-Pacific up 39% and Japan up 44%. Sales in the US fell 8%.

The company reiterated its full-year guidance and announced a £400m share buyback to be completed by the end of the calendar year.