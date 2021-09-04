Egyptian gas on the way to Lebanon? Everyone is waiting for Biden

The agreement in principle reached today between Syria and Lebanon on the flow of Egyptian gas to Lebanon via Jordan and Syria does not yet herald the end of the energy crisis in the land of cedars. The Syrian agreement was the easy and expected part of this project, the implementation of which at the present point in time depends on a large number of factors, especially the Biden administration. Read more in Calcalist: Instead of Iranian oil tanks: Syria and Lebanon agree on gas imports from Egypt Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon: “The pound is hostage Doing so without understanding that this is acceptable to Washington. However, so far the US has not officially and publicly announced that it is granting Lebanon an exemption to import Egyptian gas through Syria, a country subject to severe US sanctions. It is not that this is impossible – the US grants Iraq an exemption to import natural gas from Iran to deal with crisis She has electricity despite the harsh sanctions on Tehran. 1 View the gallery Protest in Lebanon due to economic crisis (Photo: AP) The problem is that the electricity crisis is currently at its peak. The country’s electricity consumption is estimated at 3,000 megawatts, but the amount of fuel in the country is sufficient to produce only 750 megawatts, which results in prolonged power outages that make citizens’ lives unbearable. Even if the Egyptian gas flows it will take some more time that it is not certain that the Lebanese have. This allows various factors, and especially Hezbollah, to promote populist measures such as presenting fuel shipments from Iran as being able to resolve the distress. Moreover, in order for the Egyptian gas agreement to be implemented, the United States or anyone on its behalf will have to talk to the Assad regime, which has become a leper for most of the international community since 2011. Even before Saturday’s agreements, the Syrian media reported conditions in Damascus. The agreement also states that the costs of repairing and maintaining the pipelines will be borne by external parties, most likely the World Bank. This is another issue related to the implementation of the agreement. It is reported that the pipeline is damaged and therefore appears to be in need of restoration work. Later one of the parties will also have to secure the pipeline and bear the costs. Turkey. It is considered one of the most significant joint Arab economic projects established. The total length of the pipeline is 1,200 kilometers, and its construction cost exceeded $ 1 billion. It can flow about 10 billion cubic meters of gas annually. Originally the plans also included a combination of two Big manufacturers – Iraq and Saudi Arabia – but this has not materialized. What has been realized is an extension from Al-Arish to Ashkelon, a pipeline through which Israeli gas is currently flowing to the Egyptian side. In 2003, the construction of the first section between Egyptian Elarish and Aqaba in Jordan was completed. In 2008, the construction of the line between Syria and the Tripoli station in northern Lebanon was completed. There was Russian involvement in the construction of the section inside Syria. At the end of the summer of 2009, the flow of gas to Lebanon began at a rate of about 30 million cubic feet of natural gas, but the flow was interrupted with the onset of internal chaos in Syria. * The author is the director of Concorde Middle East

