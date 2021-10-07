Egg shell face pack is an anti-aging face mask

The effect of age on the skin of the face has started dominating, so you can also control it by making a home face pack. You can easily make and prepare anti-aging face mask at home. You will need egg shells to make this mask. So first enjoy the omelet and make a mask from the remaining peels.

Things that you will require to make face pack of egg shells are egg shells, egg white, a spoonful of honey, a spoonful of milk, Rose water, tsp besan, 1 tsp marigold flower juice & cotton ball

Firstly, break the egg in a bowl and separate its white part. Now mash the egg shells in another bowl with the help of a spoon. Now add a few drops of rose water to it. Now take the first bowl, in which the egg white was kept. Now beat it until the egg white becomes a little ‘foam’. Then pour the egg whites into the bowl with the egg whites. Mix. Now add a spoonful of honey to it. Now add a spoonful of milk to it.

To increase the thickness of the face pack, add 1/2 teaspoon gram flour to it. Now add 1 teaspoon of marigold flower juice to it. Now let this pack set for some time. Your pack is ready. Before applying it on the face, keep it in the fridge for some time, then it will give you more glow.

Before applying the egg face mask, clean the skin with a good exfoliating face scrub. After scrubbing wash your face with cold water. Then take out the egg face pack from the freezer and apply it on the face.

Now take two cotton pads soaked in rose water and place them over your eyes. Apply lip balm on lips and enjoy me time.