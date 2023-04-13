Dour earnings loom over Wall St. as a sluggish economy bites

As the nation’s biggest firms prepare to report their results earlier this year — providing a glimpse into how the economy is resonating with the banking shock — they’re already warning investors to brace themselves.

For the big businesses that make up the S&P 500 index, Wall Street forecasters expect profits to fall nearly 7 percent in the first three months of 2023, according to estimates compiled by FactSet. It was the second consecutive quarterly decline, and the biggest since a sharp — albeit brief — decline in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

The forecast indicates a rapid decline in forecasts. At the start of the year, the consensus was that profits would be roughly flat in the first quarter of 2022. But since then, persistent worries about inflation and the implosion in the banking sector in March have worsened the outlook.

Businesses told investors to lower their expectations as 78 companies in the S&P 500 gave guidance on results that fell short of the average Wall Street estimate. It’s true that corporate executives often manage expectations so they can give investors a pleasant shock rather than a bad one, but such underpredictions are rarely so widespread that they may have more at this point, said Ron Temple, chief market strategist. In Lazard.