‘Devastating’ Mississippi tornado kills 7, official says

At least seven people died in a “devastating” tornado that rolled across Mississippi late Friday, leaving more than 100 miles of damage, local and federal officials said.

Mississippi’s Emergency Management Agency said late Friday that search and rescue operations were underway in Sharkey and Humphreys counties. The agency issued a series of cyclone warnings for districts across the state.

“Many people in MS Delta need your prayers and God’s protection tonight,” said Governor Tate Reeves. Twitter. “We have activated medical assistance — providing more ambulances and other emergency assets for the victims. Search and rescue is active.”

Mississippi Highway Patrol

At least seven people have died, Sharkey County Coroner Angela Easton told ABC News, adding that she could not yet confirm their ages.

A tornado was reported in Silver City and Rolling Fork around 8:50 p.m. local time, according to the National Weather Service, as thunderstorms swept the state late Friday. From there, the tornado rolled over the northwest side of Tchula and along Highway 49, officials said.

“9:31 p.m. – Confirmed tornado crosses I-55 and moves into Winona, Montgomery County shortly after,” NWS officials in Jackson, Mississippi, said in the warning. Twitter About half an hour later. “Hide now!”

A tornado emergency warning was issued for the city of Winona, about 100 miles northeast of Rolling Fork, for “a destructive tornado moving northeast through the city,” an NWS official said.

Jose Watson, a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper, urged people to stay away from Silver City unless they have family. He said the scene was “chaotic” and traffic through the area was making it difficult for search and rescue teams to carry out their work.

“Please be advised, Silver City was hit very hard by the tornado,” Watson said. A video It was posted on Facebook before describing the damage to some areas as “extremely devastating”.

This is a growing story. Check back for updates.