Declassified documents found at Pence’s home in Indiana

President Donald J. At the end of Trump’s administration, Mr. The documents were “carelessly boxed and transported” to Pence’s home, according to Mr. Greg Jacobs, Pence’s representative, wrote in a letter to the National Archives.
Mr. Secret documents found in Pence’s home CNN previously reported.
Jan. In a letter dated 18, the former vice president reiterated that he was unaware of the existence of the documents and that he took the handling of classified material seriously and wanted to help.
After classified documents were discovered in President Biden’s home and former private office in recent days, Mr. Mr. Pence said he was relying on an outside lawyer. Jacob wrote. Mr. Jacob added that the attorney could not comment on the documents because the attorney stopped looking at them once it became clear they contained classified markings.
“The consultant has identified a small number of documents that may contain sensitive or confidential information that may interfere with the overall record,” Mr. Jacob wrote about this search, which he said was conducted on January 16. A person familiar with the matter said. In the Trump administration, Mr. Search previously worked with Benz and had a security clearance while there.
“Vice President Pence immediately secured the documents in a locked safe with further instructions from the National Archives for proper handling,” Mr. Jacob wrote.
Four days later, Mr. In a second letter, Jacobs wrote that despite conversations with archivists on January 19 about procedures for obtaining records from former presidents and vice presidents, the Justice Department that evening “departed from standard procedures and directly requested the retention of documents.
Mr. Pence attended the March for Life anti-abortion event in Washington, said Mr. Jacob wrote, but he still gave permission to change the documents. Mr. Jacob wrote that records with classified identification were found in two more boxes, and that there were two additional boxes containing copies of administrative documents.
Jan. those boxes. He said he would personally bring it to the National Archives on the 23rd. A spokeswoman for the archives declined a request for comment.
After weeks of pushing for Mr. Trump to stay in office to effectively change the outcome of the 2020 election, Mr.
However, Mr. Biden and Mr. The disclosure brings more questions about how classified material is handled at the highest levels of government at a time when both Trumps are subject to a special counsel investigation into the matter.
At a news conference on Tuesday, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, Mr. Pence had no comment when asked about retrieving documents from his home. He declined to say whether the Justice Department’s involvement in the matter would mean referring the upcoming criminal investigation to a special counsel.
Mr. Trump has been under federal investigation for nearly a year. Private Club and Residence, Mar-a-Lago.
Mr. Trump objected. When he eventually returned the 15 boxes, archivists found hundreds of pages with classified identification. Mr. Trump later faced a grand jury subpoena to turn over the remaining documents, and one of his lawyers wrote a statement saying everything had been turned over. The FBI searched his club in August when investigators found evidence that it didn’t.
Mr. Biden, by contrast, has been cooperative since documents were discovered at his nonprofit’s offices and later at his home. However, he and the White House faced questions about the timing and timing of the findings Level of transparency with the public Mr. When documents were found at Biden’s home.
On Friday, the FBI said Mr. Biden’s home was searched for about 13 hours and six additional items that were taken were found, his lawyer said. The president gave permission to his Delaware home.
While being the Vice President Mr. Pence’s general counsel, Mr. Jacob urged cooperation in a letter to the National Archives.
However, Mr. Pence and his aides have said they believe he did not keep any classified documents after he left the vice presidency.
A person familiar with the matter said the documents are mostly kept at the Vice President’s residence at the Naval Observatory. Officials began briefing concerned Congress committee officials on Tuesday, the person said.
2024 presidential election campaign Mr. Pence is considering, with Mr Trump being the only declared front-runner. Mr. Biden has yet to say whether he will run for re-election, but all signs point to his chances of running for a second term.
