A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 4/10: There will be a chill in the air and occasional evening showers, sometimes even snow or sleet, but temperatures will be above freezing. Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered evening rain/snow showers. Maximum: Mid to 40s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light rain. Lows: Upper 30s to low 40s.

Tomorrow: Rainy and mostly cloudy. Highs: Mid 40s to near 50s. A low pressure area moves to our south today before strengthening along the coast early this week. That means widespread light rain this afternoon through early Monday, possibly with snow or ice at times. Air chills will stick around for most of the week with strong winds on Tuesday and Wednesday before warming up again on Thursday and Friday.

Today (Sunday): Don’t forget that we progressed overnight! Skies will be mostly cloudy this morning as temperatures rise into the 30s. Scattered light rain is possible after 1pm, possibly mixing with snow or sleet mainly in northern and western DC, a cooler day in the mid to upper 40s, but it will be warm enough to prevent snow accumulation. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: It rains occasionally in the evening and night. A few snow flakes may still mix north and west of DC as low temperatures drop into the upper 30s and low 40s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Monday): As a low pressure area strengthens along the coast, showers are likely in the DC area during the morning hours, especially over the eastern side, before the chance of showers diminishes in the afternoon. Temperatures should be in the mid 40s with highs near 50. Confidence: Low Medium See also The study suggests that Earth's inner core may stop rotating and go upside down

Tomorrow night: As the coastal low pressure moves toward New England, we become cooler and windier at the back of the storm. It will be a partly cloudy night, with lows in the low 30s and wind chills in the 20s. Confidence: Medium High

Hope you haven’t pushed winter jackets too far to the back of the closet tuesday And Wednesday Winds from the northwest at 40 mph both days. Mostly cloudy skies and a flurry or drizzle on Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s and near 50s on Tuesday. Breezy and cool Tuesday night with lows in the 20s. 30s. Confidence: Medium

Stay tight! It looks like we’ll warm up significantly Thursday and Friday with highs near or above 60.

