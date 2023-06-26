David Robertson, Adam Ottavino did not pitch against the Phillies

Before the Mets suffered one of their worst losses of the season on Sunday, a 7-6 loss to the Phillies that put them a season-high 15 games out of first place, setup man Adam Ottavino told Showalter he would get it. He didn’t feel right the night before, throwing 26 pitches to record two outs, but he was ready to go if needed. Showalter responded that he would only use Ottavino if the game went into extra innings.