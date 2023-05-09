Currency, Constitution, Premium Bonds: Credit Limit Solutions

Move over, the trillion-dollar coin, there’s a new debt ceiling job in town — and it looks so complicated that some of its supporters have suggested it’s more likely to work.

For years, debt ceiling skeptics argued that the limit on how much the U.S. could borrow could be reached by printing a large denomination of currency and depositing it in a government account at the Federal Reserve. The resulting money can be used by officials to pay the nation’s bills. The maneuver would take advantage of a quirk in US law that gives the Treasury secretary wide discretion when minting platinum coins.

But there are always challenges with the idea: the Treasury has shown little appetite. It is unclear whether the central bank will adopt the currency. It seems unconventional to the point of absurdity. Now, some are advocating an interesting-sounding alternative: premium bonds.

The government usually finances by issuing debt in the form of financial instruments called bonds and bills. They are worth a certain amount after a certain period of time — for example, $1,000 in 10 years — and pay “coupons” twice a year in between. Typically, those coupon rates are set close to market interest rates.