Cristiano Ronaldo will add The 10m euro Super Bugatti on his collection.

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is to add another vehicle to his restrictive assortment, buying the unique version Bugatti Centodieci that is accepted to cost around 10 million euros.

More than the value, the vehicle is so significant on the grounds that main 10 of them were made and Ronaldo has figured out how to get one of them.

The vehicle is supposed to be enlivened by the historical backdrop of the Bugatti. It is highly contrasting, with an eight-liter W16 motor. It’s maximum velocity is 380 km/h, while the vehicle can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.6 seconds.

Ronaldo has a few extravagance vehicles, as he is likewise known to have two Ferraris, a Lamborghini, a Rolls Royce, a McLaren Senna and another dazzling Bugatti Chiron. It was really after the footballer moved a few of his vehicles from his home in Turin that bits of gossip about a Juventus exit arrived at a crescendo.