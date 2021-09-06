Crane grief: The traffic jams in the US ports"In will continue deep into 2022

Sea freight traffic jams are not easing: Managers of some of the busiest ports in the U.S. expect congestion to continue deep into next year, according to a Wall Street Journal article. For the shipping industry. At the same time the eruption of the Delta strain exacerbates the problem due to fears of shutdowns of ants around the world.

The ports are already flooded with a record number of containers arriving off the coast of the U.S. during the busy season of the year.

Port executives like Mario Cordero, California Beach Long Beach director, said the decline in container volumes that usually occurs in parallel with the Chinese new lunar year in February – so factories in China go on leave – is not expected to be a real relief. “I do not expect a significant improvement in congestion at major container ports,” Cordero said, “and many people think it is going to continue well into the summer of 2022.” Griff Lynch, acting director of the Georgia Ports Authority, which operates one of the country’s largest maritime entry gates in the port of Savannah, said: “We think it could continue even until the end of 2022.” The major ports in the U.S. were expected to take care of 2.37 million containers in August, according to the Global Port Tracker website forecast, which is the highest monthly number since documentation began in 2002, and according to the forecast for the entire year 25.9 million containers will be handled by these ports – above the 22 million record recorded in 2020. The ports have been discovered as one of the many bottlenecks in global supply chains in recent times, and hundreds of thousands of containers are now stuck on ships waiting for a free mooring, or waiting for a truck or train to pick them up from terminals, warehouses and distribution centers. , Which greatly exacerbates shipping delays, said Bob Bisterfeld, CEO of CH Robinson Worldwide.