Contact Lens Market to Witness 1.7 Times Growth by 2029 End

The Contact Lens Market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

The proliferation visually-impaired consumers and their participation in outdoor activities coupled with increasing cases of myopia, presbyopia, and astigmatism will drive the global contact lens market to witness a staggering growth trajectory of over 5% between 2019 and 2029. Offline distribution through retail stores and hospitals & clinics continue to garner consumer traction. Online channels however are expected to present remunerative growth opportunities on the back of rising millennial consumers. Market players are investing in developing innovative products that cater to a variety of demands such as daily use, different colors, and corrective lenses.

Key Takeaways of Contact Lenses Market Study

Silicone Hydrogel will see 1.7x growth between 2019 and 2029. Enhanced oxygen permeability along with soft & flexible nature of silicone hydrogel will enhnace consumer engagement as buyers tend to prioritize eye-adaptability and enhanced comfort in contact lenses.

Spherical lenses will witness 1.6x growth during forecast period owing to even distribution of lens power throughout the optical part of spherical lens.

Corrective lenses continue to lead market share followed by astounding growth of over 10% in Therapeutic Lens segment.

Online distribution channels will gain two fold growth owing to increasing disposable income of millennial consumers that are accustomed to buying from online e-commerce platforms.

Daily Disposable usage of contact lenses will garner 1.5x growth throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to benefits of this usage type such as compatibility enhancement for people with dry eyes or allergies.

North America will maintain its supremacy in terms of market share on the back of increasing early adoption of lens technology and growing geriatric population.

Southeast Asia & Oceania present lucrative growth opportunities with a stellar CAGR of more than 7% over the forecast period.

Combining the gas permeable softness of silicone hydrogel with visual clarity of an RGP lens, Hybrid lens material will grow at a promising CAGR of over 7%.

“Market players stand to gain from product innovation such as toric lenses that will drive market growth on the back of multiplying consumer interaction via online channels. The global contact lenses market is well poised for technological disruption. Increasing geriatric population presents stable growth opportunities for contact lens market. Rising expendable income of millennial consumers will drive innovation such as daily disposable contact lenses.” -Says FactMR Analyst

High Potential Applications Identified in Therapeutic Space

Therapeutic contact lenses aid the healing of a sick eye, it blankets the cornea to retain necessary moisture and protects the surface of the eye. Rise in consumer awareness about versatile benefits of therapeutic lens positions this application type to witness a robust growth rate of over 8% between 2019 and 2029. The market is driven by consumer trends which increase preference for contact lenses over traditional glasses. Multiplying cases of vision defects coupled with innovations in comfort and effectiveness of contact lenses will drive growth of contact lens market throughout the forecast period.

Key findings of the report:

Prominent manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment providers, traders, and distributors in the market.

In-depth analysis of important market segments, market potential, impacting trends, and challenges.

Critical examination of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Extensive investigation of the effects of the growth of relevant industries.

Accurate data regarding the future prospects of the during the forecast period.

