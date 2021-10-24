Colombia’s most wanted drug lord Otoniel captured Right Amazon

Media inscription, Dairo Antonio Úsuga was driven away in binds following the attack

Colombia’s most needed medication dealer and the head of the country’s biggest group of thugs has been caught.

Dairo Antonio Úsuga, otherwise called Otoniel, was seized after a joint activity by the military, flying corps and police on Saturday.

The public authority had offered a $800,000 (£582,000) prize for data about his whereabouts, while the US put a $5m abundance on his head.

President Iván Duque hailed Otoniel’s catch in a broadcast video message.

“This is the greatest blow against drug dealing with our country this century,” he said. “This blow is simply tantamount to the fall of Pablo Escobar during the 1990s.”

How could he be gotten?

Otoniel was caught in his rustic hideaway in Antioquia region in north-western Colombia, near the boundary with Panama.

The activity included 500 fighters upheld by 22 helicopters. One cop was killed.

Otoniel had utilized an organization of rustic safe houses to move around and dodge the specialists, and didn’t utilize a telephone, rather depending on dispatches for correspondence.

Previously, police have discovered exceptional muscular beddings for Otoniel in these scanty homes, as he experienced back torment a herniated circle.

Police boss Jorge Vargas has said the medication master was unfortunate of catch, “never moving toward possessed regions”.

Yet, El Tiempo paper said that specialists figured out how to pinpoint the area where he was ultimately caught fourteen days prior.

Boss Vargas said his developments were followed by in excess of 50 sign knowledge specialists utilizing satellite symbolism. US and UK offices were engaged with the pursuit.

Mr Duque, cited by AFP news office, portrayed the activity as “the greatest entrance of the wilderness at any point found in the tactical history of our country”.

Picture shows Otoniel being accompanied by the Colombian security forcesImage source, Reuters

Picture inscription, Otoniel was accompanied by the security powers after his catch – and some modeled for photographs

Colombia’s military later delivered a photograph showing its officers monitoring Otoniel, who was in cuffs and wearing rain boots.

There have been a few gigantic activities including large number of officials to catch the 50-year-old as of late, however as of recently none have been effective.

line

Examination box by Katy Watson, South America journalist

There’s no question this is viewed as an overthrow by Colombian specialists – they’ve been attempting to catch Otoniel for quite a long while at this point. The Gulf Cartel is an impressive and brutal association with a lot of force.

Furthermore, the correlations with Pablo Escobar are reasonable. Otoniel is a commonly recognized name and has been gigantically amazing, particularly in the north west of the country.

“In South America, there could be no bigger cocaine dealer,” says Toby Muse, creator of Kilo: Inside the Cocaine Cartels. “We are living in the brilliant time of cocaine, we are delivering more cocaine than any other time – that’s true.”

However, the equals maybe stop there – Otoniel isn’t too known outside of Colombia. What’s more, address individuals who lived in the country at the pinnacle of Pablo Escobar’s force, many feel they were additional startling occasions.

The inquiry is, will Otoniel’s catch sway the exchange of the illegal medication? It’s difficult to know now. We’ll need to perceive what occurs in the coming months however most specialists assume that while interest for cocaine stays solid, it’s reasonable there will be new “capos” ascending to the top to supplant him.

line

Who is Otoniel?

Brought into the world in Antioquia in the mid 1970s, Otoniel bounced between a few guerrilla and paramilitary gatherings – including the Farc (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia), the significant Marxist-Leninist rebel bunch, and the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC), an extreme right paramilitary and medication dealing pack.

At the point when the AUC broke up in 2005, he started working for the medication master Daniel Rendón Herrera, known as Don Mario – top of the Usaga Clan, which later became known as the Gulf Clan.

Otoniel then, at that point, assumed responsibility for the gathering after its past chief – his sibling – was killed by police in an assault on a New Year’s Eve party right around 10 years prior.

Colombia’s security powers marked the pack as the country’s most remarkable criminal association, while experts in the US portray it as “vigorously equipped [and] amazingly rough”.

The posse, which works in numerous regions and has broad global associations, is occupied with medication and individuals pirating, unlawful gold mining and blackmail.

It is accepted to have around 1,800 furnished individuals, who are mostly enlisted from extreme right paramilitary gatherings. Individuals have been captured in Argentina, Brazil, Honduras, Peru and Spain.

The group controls a large number of the courses used to pirate drugs from Colombia to the US, and as distant as Russia.

The Colombian government, nonetheless, trusts it has obliterated its numbers lately, compelling many driving individuals to stow away in distant locales in the wilderness.

Otoniel currently faces various charges, including sending shipments of cocaine to the US, killing cops and enlisting youngsters.

He was prosecuted in the US in 2009, and faces removal procedures, which could see him ultimately show up in court in New York.